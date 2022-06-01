Cowboy bats come alive late to beat Griswold

The Sidney Cowboys scored 10 runs over the final three innings to win 12-5 at Griswold, while the Cowgirls dropped a 9-4 decision to the Tigers in Corner Conference action Tuesday, May 31.

Sidney baseball trailed 2-0 after the first inning and 4-2 after the third, but scored four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in Corner Conference play.

Gabe Johnson struck out 12 Tigers over 6 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Cowboys. Seth Ettleman walked three of the four batters he faced to start the game and was replaced by Johnson, who walked six, but gave up just two hits and three runs, one earned. Garett Phillips got the final out after Johnson hit the pitch limit with two outs in the seventh.

Phillips led the Cowboy offense with three hits and two runs scored. Brydon Huntley, Jacob Hobbie, Nik Peters and Ettleman added two hits each with Hobbie driving in four runs, scoring three and stealing four bases. Huntley scored three times, swiped six bags and drove in a run. Peters drove in two. Cole Stenzel added three RBIs and a run scored.

Sidney softball saw itself in a 7-0 hole after two innings and 9-0 after four, but held the Tigers in check from there and put up four runs in the sixth inning for the final margin.

Sidney stats from the softball game will be added here when available.

The Cowgirls fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Corner Conference.