Cowboy, Cowgirl XC opens season in Plattsmouth

Sidney cross country sent four athletes to the Plattsmouth cross country meet, Tuesday, Sept. 1, for their first meet of the season.
Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said he was hopeful for times to be a bit better than they were, but they now have a starting mark for the season.
Cole Jorgenson placed 16th with a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds to lead the Sidney boys.
“I was hoping for a top ten with a time around 18 minutes for Cole,” said Meyer. “He was fifth after the first mile, but faded during the second mile, He’ll learn from this.”
Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City won the meet in 17:10. Elkhorn Mount Michael took the team title with 32 points. The top four scores make up the team score in Nebraska cross country.
Kyle Beam and Christian Harris were Sidney’s other runners. Beam was 34th in the varsity portion of the meet in 21:31. Harris ran a 27:25 to place 38th.
Grace Zach was the lone Cowgirl in the field, and placed 36th in a time of 30:09.
“I was hoping for a sub 30 from Grace and she almost made it,” said Meyer. “She has already shown improvement.”
Sydney Binder of Auburn ran a 20:50 to win the meet with Omaha Duchesne Academy taking the team title with 24 points.
Meyer called it an average day overall for his group.
“There are some areas to improve in,” said Meyer. “The big improvement should come in the next two weeks.”
The Cowboys and Cowgirls run again, Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Treynor.