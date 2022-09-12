Cowboy football blasted in Earlham

The Sidney Cowboys fell way behind early and lost 55-6 at Earlham in their first road game of the season Friday, Sept. 9.

Earlham scored five first quarter touchdowns to lead 35-0 and rolled from there, leading 42-0 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter.

Andreas Buttry had a two-yard touchdown run in the final quarter to get Sidney on the board in the Class A District 7 contest.

Jeramiah Ballan rushed for 80 yards in the loss for the Cowboys, but needed 21 attempts to get there. Buttry rushed for 11 yards with the score and also completed six of 10 passes for 77 yards. He did have an interception. Braedon Godfread did most of the receiving work with four catches for 70 yards.

The Sidney defense had no answer for Earlham’s rushing attack, which chewed up 423 yards and a 13.2 yards per carry average. Brody Morrison ran for 187 yards and three carries and three other Cardinals had at least 68 yards on the ground.

Chace Wallace and Nik Peters led Sidney with 6.5 tackles each. Kolt Payne added five tackles for the Cowboys. Mason Dovel and Michael Hensley both contributed 3.5.

The loss dropped Sidney to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the district, while Earlham improved to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play.

Sidney returns home Friday to take on Riverside, who hasn’t won yet this season.