Cowboy football falls to state-ranked AHSTW

The Sidney Cowboys gave up 41 first quarter points in a 69-8 loss at AHSTW Friday, Sept. 30.

The state-ranked Vikings stayed undefeated as they rolled up 424 yards of offense in the win.

Sidney’s only touchdown came in the final quarter as LaDarius Albright found Braedon Godfread on an eight-yard scoring pass.

Albright completed four of five passes for 62 yards and the score, while starting quarterback Andreas Buttry passed for negative seven yards on two completions.

Jeramiah Ballan led Sidney’s ground game with 32 yards on 17 carries. Several negative plays on the ground, however, led to Sidney ending the day with just one rushing yard.

Michael Hensley caught three passes for 49 yards to lead Sidney’s receiving group.

Godfread was Sidney’s leading tackler with three on the night. Tate Mount added two tackles.

Sidney fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in Class A District 7. Next for the Cowboys is their home and district finale Friday against St. Albert.