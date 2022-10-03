 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowboy football falls to state-ranked AHSTW

  • 0
Mason Dovel, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Mason Dovel chases down a Wayne ball carrier Friday, Aug. 26.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys gave up 41 first quarter points in a 69-8 loss at AHSTW Friday, Sept. 30.

The state-ranked Vikings stayed undefeated as they rolled up 424 yards of offense in the win.

Sidney’s only touchdown came in the final quarter as LaDarius Albright found Braedon Godfread on an eight-yard scoring pass.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Albright completed four of five passes for 62 yards and the score, while starting quarterback Andreas Buttry passed for negative seven yards on two completions.

Jeramiah Ballan led Sidney’s ground game with 32 yards on 17 carries. Several negative plays on the ground, however, led to Sidney ending the day with just one rushing yard.

Michael Hensley caught three passes for 49 yards to lead Sidney’s receiving group.

Godfread was Sidney’s leading tackler with three on the night. Tate Mount added two tackles.

People are also reading…

Sidney fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in Class A District 7. Next for the Cowboys is their home and district finale Friday against St. Albert.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies fall at Red Oak

Fillies fall at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Recommended for you