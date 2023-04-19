The Sidney boys golf team earned a win over Red Oak and Fremont-Mills Tuesday, April 18, at Red Oak, while the Sidney girls lost to the host Tigers.

The Sidney boys carded a 179, which beat Fremont-Mills’ 184 and Red Oak’s 192. The Sidney girls shot a 228, 10 strokes behind Red Oak.

Hayden Thompson led the boys field by three strokes with a 39.

Will Bryant added a 44 for the Cowboys, trailing runner-up Owen Thornton of Fremont-Mills by two. Isaac Hutt and Grant Whitehead completed Sidney’s team score with matching 50s. Kolt Payne added a 54 and Michael Hensley a 64 for the Cowboys.

Avery Dowling led the field in the girls dual with a 43, beating runner-up Addey Lydon of Red Oak by six.

Sycily Baker-Hall posted Sidney’s second best score of the day with a 59. Matching 63s from Ellah Pummel and Eve Brumbaugh gave Sidney its team score. Kiara Kersten added a 69.

Both Sidney teams have 18 holes to play in their next competition. The girls are at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday while the boys host their annual invitational Saturday.