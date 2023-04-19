The Sidney boys golf team earned a win over Red Oak and Fremont-Mills Tuesday, April 18, at Red Oak, while the Sidney girls lost to the host Tigers.
The Sidney boys carded a 179, which beat Fremont-Mills’ 184 and Red Oak’s 192. The Sidney girls shot a 228, 10 strokes behind Red Oak.
Hayden Thompson led the boys field by three strokes with a 39.
Will Bryant added a 44 for the Cowboys, trailing runner-up Owen Thornton of Fremont-Mills by two. Isaac Hutt and Grant Whitehead completed Sidney’s team score with matching 50s. Kolt Payne added a 54 and Michael Hensley a 64 for the Cowboys.
Avery Dowling led the field in the girls dual with a 43, beating runner-up Addey Lydon of Red Oak by six.
Sycily Baker-Hall posted Sidney’s second best score of the day with a 59. Matching 63s from Ellah Pummel and Eve Brumbaugh gave Sidney its team score. Kiara Kersten added a 69.
People are also reading…
Both Sidney teams have 18 holes to play in their next competition. The girls are at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday while the boys host their annual invitational Saturday.