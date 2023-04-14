Hayden Thompson finished fifth overall in leading the Sidney boys golf team to an eighth-place finish at the Nebraska City Invitational on Thursday, April 13.

Thompson carded an 82 as part of a three-way tie for fifth on the day.

Elkhorn North had the top three finishers overall, including medalist Tyler Nietfeldt with a 76. Elkhorn North ended with a 316 team score to win the team title by 21 strokes.

Sidney shot a 376, just five shots out of sixth-place.

Kolt Payne had Sidney’s second best score of the day with a 96, followed by matching 99s from Michael Hensley and Will Bryant to complete the team score. Grant Whitehead added a 102 for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are back on the course Friday for a Corner Conference dual Friday. They then travel to the CAM Tournament on Saturday.