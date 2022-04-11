 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowboy golf wins tourney title at CAM

  • 0
Sidney boys golf wins CAM Tournament

Pictured are members of the Sidney boys golf team showing off their plaque and medals for winning the Dale Erickson Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, April 9, at Crestwood Hills. From left: Kellen Rose, Hayden Thompson, Kyle Beam, Cole Jorgenson, RJ Rost and Will Bryant.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno

The Sidney Cowboys had three of the five lowest scores in the field and won the team championship at the Dale Erickson Memorial Boys Golf Tournament Saturday, April 9, at Crestwood Hills outside Anita.

The Cowboys finished with a team score of 334 to beat everyone in the nine-team field. The hosts from CAM were next with a 348, just ahead of Fremont-Mills’ 349 and Bedford’s 352.

CAM’s Chase Jahde earned medalist honors with a 78, just two shots better than Sidney’s Hayden Thompson and Owen Lucas of Bedford.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson tied for fourth with an 82. Will Bryant shot a 90 to finish 15th to complete Sidney’s team score.

The other Sidney athletes in the field were Kellen Rose, who shot a 103, and RJ Rost, who finished with a 109.

The Cowboys have another 18-hole tournament on the schedule Tuesday in Shenandoah.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Two former NFL coaches join Brian Flores' discrimination suit