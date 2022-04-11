Cowboy golf wins tourney title at CAM

The Sidney Cowboys had three of the five lowest scores in the field and won the team championship at the Dale Erickson Memorial Boys Golf Tournament Saturday, April 9, at Crestwood Hills outside Anita.

The Cowboys finished with a team score of 334 to beat everyone in the nine-team field. The hosts from CAM were next with a 348, just ahead of Fremont-Mills’ 349 and Bedford’s 352.

CAM’s Chase Jahde earned medalist honors with a 78, just two shots better than Sidney’s Hayden Thompson and Owen Lucas of Bedford.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson tied for fourth with an 82. Will Bryant shot a 90 to finish 15th to complete Sidney’s team score.

The other Sidney athletes in the field were Kellen Rose, who shot a 103, and RJ Rost, who finished with a 109.

The Cowboys have another 18-hole tournament on the schedule Tuesday in Shenandoah.