Will Bryant was the top finisher for the Sidney boys track and field team as the Cowboys competed at the Big Red Relays on Thursday, April 6, at Missouri Valley.

Bryant was second in a time of 54.19 seconds, scoring eight of Sidney’s 28 team points as the Cowboys tied for eighth with Boyer Valley in the 11-team field. Glenwood won the team championship with 147 points with Treynor and Underwood also eclipsing 100 team points.

Andreas Buttry had a nice day in the distance events for the Cowboys, placing third in the 3,200 meter run in 11:40.30 and fifth in the 1,600 in 5:25.27.

Aiden Stenzel added a sixth-place mark in the high jump for Sidney.

The top relay for the Cowboys was a sixth-place finish in the 4x400 with the team of Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley, Tate Mount and Bryant crossing the line in 3:59.39.

Full Sidney results (Top 8 results noted)

Team scoring: 8. Sidney 28.

100 meter dash: Phillip Bryant 13.56; Chace Wallace 13.95.

200 meter dash: Austin Lang 29.47.

400 meter dash: 2. Will Bryant 54.19.

800 meter run: Flynt Bell 2:29.88.

1,600 meter run: 5. Andreas Buttry 5:25.27; LaDarius Albright 5:55.44.

3,200 meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry 11:40.30.

High jump: 6. Aiden Stenzel 5-6.

Long jump: Tate Mount 16-6.5.

Shot put: Mason Dovel 34-3; Nik Peters 34-2.

Discus: Nik Peters 105-5; Mason Dovel 105-4.

4x100 meter relay: 8. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Philip Gardner, Tate Mount, Michael Hensley) 49.43.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Phillip Bryant, Aiden Stenzel, Kolt Payne, Tate Mount) 1:42.70.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley, Tate Mount, Will Bryant) 3:59.39.

800 meter medley relay: 7. Sidney (Michael Hensley, Kolt Payne, Will Bryant, Tate Mount) 1:48.45.

1600 meter medley relay: 8. Sidney (Isaac Hutt, Austin Lang, Flynt Bell, LaDarius Albright) 4:38.97.