The Sidney boys set a new school record, while the Sidney girls had two event wins and the Essex girls one Thursday, May 4, at the Southwest Valley co-ed track and field meet.

The Cowboys set the new program mark in the 800-meter medley in a time of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds. The team of Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley and Will Bryant turned that into a fourth-place finish.

Most of the Sidney girls team ran in Mount Ayr, but Paycee Holmes and Lilly Peters both competed in two events for the Cowgirls in Corning and won one each. Holmes won the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 5.5 inches and Peters the discus in 101-8.

Essex’s Riley King won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 5:47.14.

Holmes and Peters combined to score 28 points, giving the Sidney girls eighth place. Essex was 10th with 23 points. The Sidney boys scored 19 points to place 14th. Essex didn’t score.

Holmes added a third-place finish in the 200 in 29.62, while Peters took fifth in the shot put at 30-1.

Olivia Baker of Essex finished third in the shot put with a best throw of 32-1. Teammate Tori Burns was fourth in the 800 in 2:59.41.

The Trojanettes also scored with a sixth-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay with Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez, Alex King and Brianne Johnson finishing in 1:30.59.

The Sidney boys had two more fourth-place relay finishes. The 4x100 finished in 47.33 with the team of Peters, Godfread, Hensley and Bryant. Peters and Bryant were joined by Kolt Payne and Tate Mount in finishing the 4x200 in 1:39.34.

Hensley also finished fifth in the 200 in 25.55.

The Essex boys put up 13 marks in individual events and competed in one relay, but were unable to crack the top eight to score team points in any of them.

Both Essex and Sidney teams return to Southwest Valley Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet. Before that, they’ll both wrap up the regular season Monday at Fremont-Mills.

Full Essex and Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 8. Sidney 28. 10. Essex 23.

100-meter dash: Mariska Kirchert, Essex 15.69.

200-meter dash: 3. Paycee Holmes, Sidney 29.62.

800-meter run: 4. Tori Burns, Essex 2:59.41; Kylie Valdez 3:03.07.

1,500-meter run: 1. Riley King, Essex 5:47.14.

100-meter hurdles: Mariska Kirchert, Essex 21.78.

Long jump: 1. Paycee Holmes, Sidney 16-5.5.

Shot put: 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 32-1; 5. Lilly Peters, Sidney 30-1; Natalie Taylor, Essex 23-7.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters, Sidney 101-8; Brianne Johnson, Essex 74-5; Natalie Taylor, Essex 64-3.

4x100 meter relay: Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) DQ.

4x200 meter relay: Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:06.51.

4x800 meter relay: Essex (Kylie Valdez, Alex King, Brianne Johnson, Riley King) 13:09.31.

800-meter medley relay: Essex (Cindy Swain, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Kylie Valdez) 2:19.40.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez, Alex King, Brianne Johnson) 1:30.59.

Boys

Team scoring: 14. Sidney 19. Essex 0.

100-meter dash: Chace Wallace, Sidney 13.20; Ashon Kline, Essex 13.39; Austin Lang, Sidney 13.81.

200-meter dash: 5. Michael Hensley, Sidney 25.55; Wade Sholes, Essex 27.32; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 28.68; Austin Lang, Sidney 29.00.

400-meter dash: Andreas Buttry, Sidney 1:01.62; Ashon Kline, Essex 1:05.23; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 1:10.74.

800-meter run: Keaton Anderson, Essex 3:21.44.

1,600-meter run: Keaton Anderson, Essex 7:11.42.

3,200-meter run: Keaton Anderson, Essex 16:28.85.

Long jump: Ashon Kline, Essex 15-9.75; Wade Sholes, Essex 14-11.75.

Shot put: Mason Dovel, Sidney 34-4; Tony Racine, Essex 33-8; Nik Peters, Sidney 33-3; Damien Aradanas, Essex 24-3.

Discus: Mason Dovel, Sidney 107-6; Nik Peters, Sidney 98-6; Damien Aradanas, Essex 57-7.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 47.33; Sidney (Isaac Hutt, Phillip Bryant, Aiden Stenzel, Chace Wallace) 52.41; Essex (Cash Seaman, Isaiah Sholes, Wade Sholes, Ashon Kline) 55.90.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Kolt Payne, Will Bryant, Tate Mount) 1:39.34; Sidney (Andreas Buttry, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Aiden Stenzel) 1:50.04.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 1:40.91.