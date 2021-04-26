Cowboy track takes second at home meet

The Sidney Cowboys won four events and edged East Mills by a single point to finish second at the Sidney Boys Track and Field Invitational Thursday, April 22, which was contested at Fremont-Mills High School.
Sidney scored 109 points, finishing only behind Glenwood’s junior varsity. The Rams scored 154 points to win the seven-team meet. Essex took seventh with 17 points.
Matthew Benedict, Cole Jorgenson and Connor Moheng all won individual events for the Cowboys.
Benedict cleared 6 feet, 1 inch to easily win the high jump. Teammate Ethan Peters was the runner-up at 5-6. Benedict also finished second in the 400 with a time of 56.59 seconds and second in the 400 hurdles at 1:01.84.
Jorgenson won the 3200 meter run in 11:16.10. Jorgenson was also third in the 800 in a time of 2:23.80.
Moheng won the 800 in a time of 2:14.40.
Moheng and Benedict were also part of Sidney’s other win, the 4x400 meter relay, which came home in a time of 3:54.22. William Bryant and Carter Hunt were also part of that team.
The Cowboys finished third in the 4x100, 4x200 and 800 medley relays. Jeremiah Ballen and Garett Phillips were in all three of those relays and were joined by Cole Stenzel, Peters and Jeryn Parmer for at least one each.
The 1600 medley relay team finished fifth.
Stenzel finished third in both the shot put and discus with final throws of 38-2 and 111. Nik Peters took sixth in both events.
Ethan Peters finished fourth in the long jump and Phillips added a sixth-place run in the 100 for the Cowboys.
Tony Racine was Essex’s top finisher of the day with a second-place run in the 1600, finishing in 5:33.68.
Johnny Resh added a fifth-place run in the 200 and Nic Givens finished sixth in the 400 for the Trojans.
The rest of the points for the Trojans came in their top relay with a team of Resh, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks and Racine finishing third in the 1600 medley in a time of 4:14.70.
Full Essex and Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Sidney 109. 7. Essex 17.
100 meter dash – 6. Garett Phillips, Sidney 11.98. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.20. Philips Franks, Essex 13.80. Skylar Hall, Essex 13.90. Johnathan Staley, Essex 14.60.
200 meter dash – 5. Johnny Resh, Essex 25.20. Chace Wallace, Sidney 26.80. Jeryn Parmer, Sidney 27.99. Skylar Hall, Essex 28.20.
400 meter dash – 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 56.59. 6. Nic Givens, Essex 1:08.38.
800 meter run – 1. Connor Moheng, Sidney 2:14.40. 3. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 2:23.80.
1600 meter run – 2. Tony Racine, Essex 5:33.68.
3200 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 11:16.10.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:01.84.
Discus – 3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 111-0. 6. Nik Peters, Sidney 93-2. Conner Rasco, Sidney 91-7. Johnathan Staley, Essex 84-3.
Shot put – 3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 38-2. 6. Nik Peters, Sidney 36-5.5. Johnathan Staley, Essex 29-5.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-1. 2. Ethan Peters, Sidney 5-6.
Long jump – 4. Ethan Peters, Sidney 17-10.5. Connor Moheng, Sidney 16-7. Taylor McFail, Sidney 15-5.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen, Ethan Peters, Garett Phillips) 49.10. Sidney (Jeryn Parmer, Chace Wallace, Taylor McFail, Nik Peters) 53.50.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Ethan Peters, Jeryn Parmer, Garett Phillips) 1:42.48. Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks) 1:49.24.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, William Bryant, Carter Hunt, Connor Moheng) 3:54.22.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Connor Moheng) 1:47.00. Essex (Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett, Johnny Resh) 1:52.30.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks, Tony Racine) 4:14.70. 5. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt, Taylor McFail) 4:21.78.