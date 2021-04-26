Cowboy track takes second at home meet

The Sidney Cowboys won four events and edged East Mills by a single point to finish second at the Sidney Boys Track and Field Invitational Thursday, April 22, which was contested at Fremont-Mills High School.

Sidney scored 109 points, finishing only behind Glenwood’s junior varsity. The Rams scored 154 points to win the seven-team meet. Essex took seventh with 17 points.

Matthew Benedict, Cole Jorgenson and Connor Moheng all won individual events for the Cowboys.

Benedict cleared 6 feet, 1 inch to easily win the high jump. Teammate Ethan Peters was the runner-up at 5-6. Benedict also finished second in the 400 with a time of 56.59 seconds and second in the 400 hurdles at 1:01.84.

Jorgenson won the 3200 meter run in 11:16.10. Jorgenson was also third in the 800 in a time of 2:23.80.

Moheng won the 800 in a time of 2:14.40.

Moheng and Benedict were also part of Sidney’s other win, the 4x400 meter relay, which came home in a time of 3:54.22. William Bryant and Carter Hunt were also part of that team.