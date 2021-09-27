Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson ran to a fifth place finish as one of seven Sidney athletes, who competed at the Nebraska City Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 23.

Essex was also in the field with two athletes.

Jorgenson finished in 17 minutes, 49 seconds, finishing behind three athletes from Plattsmouth – including champion Carter Moss in 17:06 – and one athlete from Nebraska City.

Only the top four count for scoring in Nebraska cross country and Plattsmouth edged Nebraska City 17-23 for the team title.

Sidney was fourth with 61 points, nine behind Auburn.

Kyle Beam was next across the finish line for the Cowboys, finishing in the first non-medalist position, 16th. Beam ran a 20:51, 11 seconds and one place ahead of teammate Andreas Buttry.

Christian Harris completed Sidney’s lineup with a 26th place run in 24:08.

Essex’s Tony Racine earned a medal in the boys race, taking 13th in 19:12.

Tori Sample was Essex’s athlete in the girls field. She finished 19th in 25:19.

The Sidney Cowgirls were one athlete short of posting a team score, but two of the three earned medals.