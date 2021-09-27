 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City
0 comments

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andreas Buttry, Sidney

Sidney freshman Andreas Buttry competes at the Southwest Valley meet Thursday, Sept. 16. Buttry and the Cowboys ran to a fourth-place mark at Nebraska City Thursday, Sept. 23.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson ran to a fifth place finish as one of seven Sidney athletes, who competed at the Nebraska City Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 23.

Essex was also in the field with two athletes.

Jorgenson finished in 17 minutes, 49 seconds, finishing behind three athletes from Plattsmouth – including champion Carter Moss in 17:06 – and one athlete from Nebraska City.

Only the top four count for scoring in Nebraska cross country and Plattsmouth edged Nebraska City 17-23 for the team title.

Sidney was fourth with 61 points, nine behind Auburn.

Kyle Beam was next across the finish line for the Cowboys, finishing in the first non-medalist position, 16th. Beam ran a 20:51, 11 seconds and one place ahead of teammate Andreas Buttry.

Christian Harris completed Sidney’s lineup with a 26th place run in 24:08.

Essex’s Tony Racine earned a medal in the boys race, taking 13th in 19:12.

Tori Sample was Essex’s athlete in the girls field. She finished 19th in 25:19.

The Sidney Cowgirls were one athlete short of posting a team score, but two of the three earned medals.

Makenna Laumann led the Cowgirls, finishing 11th in 24:03 while Marley Shull finished 14th in 24:28.

Kandra Laumann completed Sidney’s lineup in 22nd place at 29:38.

Plattsmouth had the top four athletes for a perfect team score of 10. Natalie Briggs took the individual title in 21:24.

Sidney competes again Monday at Rock Port, Missouri while both teams will be on the course Thursday at Shenandoah.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

September 27th Preview: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics