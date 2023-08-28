The Sidney cross country teams opened their season Friday, Aug. 25, in Auburn, Neb.

The Cowboys had six athletes in the field and placed sixth overall with 95 points while the Cowgirls didn’t post a team score with just one athlete in the field.

Only the top four are counted for the team score in Nebraska cross country and the Cowboys were just three points behind Johnson County Central for fifth. Platteview’s A.J. Raszler and Esten Kohl were the top two finishers and the Trojans scored 30 points to win the meet.

Freshman Carter Buttry led the Cowboys with a 15th-place finish in 19 minutes, 58 seconds. Flynt Bell was Sidney’s second best on the day, taking 24th in 21:27. Calvin Johnson and Carter Jorgenson completed Sidney’s team score. Johnson finished 30th in 22:22 and Jorgenson 35th in 22:49.

William Bryant and Mavryc Morgan rounded out the Cowboy lineup with Bryant finishing 49th in 24:44 and Morgan 65th in 28:38.

Auburn’s Liston Crotty won the girls race in 20:58.

Alexis Barrett was Sidney’s lone entry. She finished 24th in 27:41.

Sidney is back in Nebraska Tuesday at Plattsmouth’s meet.