Carter Buttry led the Sidney Cowboys for the third consecutive meet, as the Cowboys placed fourth at the Treynor Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Sidney’s 94 points trailed Woodbine’s championship total of 23. Tri-Center and Missouri Valley were better than the Cowboys. Sidney finished ahead of Griswold and Heartland Christian.

Buttry was 13th in a field of 71 finishers, crossing the line in 20 minutes, 8 seconds. Flynt Bell was next for Sidney, just missing a place in the top 20 with a 21st-place mark of 21:06.

Landon Bendgen of Woodbine won the meet by nearly 50 seconds in a time of 16:46.

Calvin Johnson finished 29th in 21:58 for Sidney. Carter Jorgenson was 36th in 22:53 and Mavryc Morgan 53rd in 26:14 to make up Sidney’s lineup for the meet.

Next for the Cowboys is a trip to Tarkio, Missouri Monday to run at the East Atchison meet.