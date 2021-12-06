Cowboys basketball cruises past Stanton in Corner opener

In what looked to be a Corner Conference basketball doubleheader between four conference title contending basketball teams, it was the Sidney boys and Stanton girls who made emphatic statements Friday, Dec. 3, at Sidney High School.

Cole Jorgenson scored 27 points to lead the Cowboys to a 76-38 win over the Vikings, while the Cowgirls fell 61-32 to Stanton.

Jorgenson’s 27 points came on a 12-21 day from the field and he added five rebounds to help the Cowboys improve to 2-0 on the season.

Conner Behrends just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Nik Peters and Grant Whitehead came off the bench to score nine points each for the Cowboys with Whitehead adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Garett Phillips and Braedon Godfread both scored seven points for Sidney. Godfread collected seven rebounds and Phillips finished with five to go with four assists and three steals. Taylor McFail finished with four points and four rebounds and Kyle Beam ended the game with two points, four rebounds and three assists.

“Defensively we were very aggressive and forced a lot of turnovers, which led to a lot of fastbreaks,” Sidney boys basketball coach Kent Larsen said.