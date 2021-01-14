Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Behrends gave Sidney a two point lead with the late layup. Stanton missed a quick shot at the other end and Sidney then had three free throws to put the game away, but made just one. Stanton called a timeout at halfcourt with 4.6 seconds to go, and ended up with an open look from deep from Colby Royal, but it wouldn’t go and Sidney earned its fifth win of the season and second over the Vikings.
Stanton’s Carter Johnson’s baseline jumper with four seconds left in regulation forced overtime and gave the teams the four extra minutes to cap a game that was close throughout.
“It was a constant battle all night,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We are a bunch of guards and the big challenge was to toughen up and keep the ball out of the paint. Stanton wanted to pound it in there and we let them most of the night. We got some stops when we needed to though and made some shots when we needed to.”
Johnson’s shot came after Behrends scored on a layup with 42 seconds left to cap a 50 second possession to give Sidney a two point lead. The Cowboys had a chance to ice the game later, but couldn’t at the free throw line with 18 ticks left.
“I think we missed three front ends of 1-and-1s that could have iced the game,” Larsen said. “We were fortunate to win. Stanton is a good team and great competitors. It’s always fun to play them and we’ll see them again next week.”
The game was back and forth throughout. Sidney led by six on a Cole Jorgenson triple nearly halfway through the opening quarter, but lost that lead by the end of the period. Stanton opened a five point lead with three minutes to go until halftime, but Sidney scored the last seven of the half to lead by two.
The Vikings pushed the lead to five late in the third quarter, but Sidney scored nine straight spanning into the fourth quarter to lead by four. Stanton scored the next six, but a Matthew Benedict layup and then Behrends’ layup gave Sidney the lead.
Stanton scored the first four points of overtime only to see Sidney answer with five straight.
“Matthew Benedict did a nice job of taking the ball to the basket and he got some layups,” Larsen said. “That may have been a career high for him. Conner did a nice job rebounding the ball.”
Benedict scored 12 points and Behrends added 10 to go with 13 rebounds. Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 15 points. Taylor McFail and Garett Phillips scored nine points each and Kyle Beam finished with seven.
The Cowboys improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the Corner Conference while the Vikings dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Johnson led three Vikings in double figures with 19 points. Jack Roberts added 13 while Logan Roberts contributed 12.