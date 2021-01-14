Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Behrends gave Sidney a two point lead with the late layup. Stanton missed a quick shot at the other end and Sidney then had three free throws to put the game away, but made just one. Stanton called a timeout at halfcourt with 4.6 seconds to go, and ended up with an open look from deep from Colby Royal, but it wouldn’t go and Sidney earned its fifth win of the season and second over the Vikings.

Stanton’s Carter Johnson’s baseline jumper with four seconds left in regulation forced overtime and gave the teams the four extra minutes to cap a game that was close throughout.

“It was a constant battle all night,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We are a bunch of guards and the big challenge was to toughen up and keep the ball out of the paint. Stanton wanted to pound it in there and we let them most of the night. We got some stops when we needed to though and made some shots when we needed to.”

Johnson’s shot came after Behrends scored on a layup with 42 seconds left to cap a 50 second possession to give Sidney a two point lead. The Cowboys had a chance to ice the game later, but couldn’t at the free throw line with 18 ticks left.