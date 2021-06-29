Cowboys blank Trojans to clinch Corner title

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboys wrapped up their second straight Corner Conference regular season baseball title with a 15-0 win over Essex Monday, June 28.
The game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning because of the run-rule.
The win pushed the Cowboys to 9-0 in conference play, just one win shy of a perfect conference season.
“It feels great (to win the conference title),” Sidney head coach Brad Johnson said. “That was one of our goals. I’m excited for the kids. They put a lot of hard work in, but we’re not done.”
Johnson said the conference title is a little sweeter still after being unable to win a conference tournament, after last week’s tournament was canceled because of weather. Johnson said that was a goal too and one they really wanted, but they’ll settle for an unbeaten conference season, something they still need one more win to complete.
Leighton Whipple was fantastic for the Trojans. On the mound he gave up one hit and allowed just two base runners, striking out eight in a four-inning complete game. He was also good at the plate. He doubled to start the game and came around to score the first of five Sidney runs in the opening frame against Essex starting pitcher Tucker Hadden. Whipple tripled in a run in the second inning and then took bases loaded walks in the third and fourth frames.
“Leighton is fun to watch pitch,” Johnson said. “He has great placement. He leads off offensively, gets on base and moves runners. He’s good on offense and defense and we’re really going to miss him next year.”
After the five-run first inning, the Cowboys added a single run in the second on Whipple’s RBI triple. They scored six more runs in the third and then three in the fourth to get the margin to 15.
Brydon Huntley added two hits for the Cowboys. Johnson said Cole Stenzel is another Cowboy hitting it well of late. He added the bottom of the order is finding a way on base.
The Cowboys improved to 10-6 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
“We just need to clean things up in all areas (going forward),” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to get better every day. We’re going to keep working hard and see what happens.”
Christian Dukes replaced Hadden on the mound in the third and Philip Franks came on to pitch in the fourth and both had trouble finding the strike zone.
“We just need to throw more strikes,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “Tucker did pretty well but they were hitting him. They were hitting him deep and our outfielders weren’t making plays. We were watching Tucker’s pitch count so he can pitch again later this week.”
Six straight Trojans struck out at one point spanning the first, second and third innings and Ward said his guys are doing that too often.
“We have to want to hit the ball,” Ward said. “We’re trying to push that through their heads, but they need to want to hit. If it’s a first pitch strike, swing at it. Swing at anything close. I want to see some hits.”
Nash English had the only Trojan hit, coming with two outs in the fourth inning. Jacob Robinette then reached on an error moving English to third, but Whipple struck out Dukes to keep Essex off the scoreboard.
The Trojans fell to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the conference.