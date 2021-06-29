Cowboys blank Trojans to clinch Corner title

“Leighton is fun to watch pitch,” Johnson said. “He has great placement. He leads off offensively, gets on base and moves runners. He’s good on offense and defense and we’re really going to miss him next year.”

After the five-run first inning, the Cowboys added a single run in the second on Whipple’s RBI triple. They scored six more runs in the third and then three in the fourth to get the margin to 15.

Brydon Huntley added two hits for the Cowboys. Johnson said Cole Stenzel is another Cowboy hitting it well of late. He added the bottom of the order is finding a way on base.

The Cowboys improved to 10-6 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

“We just need to clean things up in all areas (going forward),” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to get better every day. We’re going to keep working hard and see what happens.”

Christian Dukes replaced Hadden on the mound in the third and Philip Franks came on to pitch in the fourth and both had trouble finding the strike zone.