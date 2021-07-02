 Skip to main content
Cowboys complete perfect Corner season, Cowgirls fall to Viqueens
Cowboys complete perfect Corner season, Cowgirls fall to Viqueens

Jolie Sheldon, Sidney

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon makes the out at the plate and takes a look at additional Stanton runners during the Cowgirls' home loss to the Viqueens Thursday, July 1.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Sidney Cowboys completed a perfect Corner Conference regular season with a 4-1 win over Stanton while the Cowgirls ended conference play with a 6-3 loss to the Viqueens Thursday, July 1, in games played at Sidney High School.

In baseball, Leighton Whipple struck out 10 Vikings and gave up just three hits and one earned run in the complete game win.

Brydon Huntley led the Sidney bats with a double and two RBIs as the Cowboys improved to 11-7 overall and completed Corner Conference play at 10-0, three games better than second-place Stanton.

Cole Stenzel and Garett Phillips had the only other Sidney hits with Whipple, Brexton Roberts, Tyler Hensley and Jacob Hobbie scoring the Cowboy runs.

Stanton ended the day 11-6 overall.

A three-run third inning gave the Viqueens the lead in the softball game, a lead they kept the rest of the contest in completing a season split with the Cowgirls.

Sidney ended the Corner Conference portion of the season at 7-3, one game ahead of the Viqueens for second place.

The Cowgirls outhit the Viqueens 10-6 with Mia Foster leading the Cowgirls with three hits. Makenna Laumann, Jolie Sheldon and Kaden Payne added two hits each for Sidney, which fell to 10-10 on the season.

Stanton wrapped up the regular season with a 14-12 mark.

