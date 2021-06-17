Cowboys, Cowgirls cruise past F-M

The Sidney softball and baseball teams earned comfortable home wins over Fremont-Mills Monday, June 14, in Corner Conference action.

The Cowgirls won 11-2 while the Cowboys took a 12-1 victory in five innings.

In the baseball game, all of Sidney’s runs came in two innings. The Cowboys scored four times in the second and then eight in the fourth, battering four Knights pitchers.

The Cowboys finished with 11 hits with Cole Stenzel leading the charge with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Brexton Roberts had two hits - both doubles - two RBIs and a run scored. Leighton Whipple had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Brydon Huntley added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Garett Phillips drove in a pair of runs for the Cowboys and also earned the complete game win on the mound, striking out eight in five innings. He gave up just two hits, three walks and one earned run.

The Cowboys improved to 6-5 on the season and stayed unbeaten at 6-0 in Corner Conference play. Fremont-Mills fell to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.