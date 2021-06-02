Cowboys, Cowgirls cruise to easy Corner sweep

The Sidney softball and baseball teams ran past East Mills as fast as they could Tuesday, June 1, with the softball team winning 12-0 in three innings and the baseball team 16-1 in four.

The innings played were the least that can be contested for a legal game in the two sports.

Cole Stenzel and Leighton Whipple were the stars of the baseball game. Stenzel came to the plate in all four innings, and couldn’t have done much better. After Whipple singled to open the home first, Stenzel doubled him in with one out. Stenzel came up in the second with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch. He doubled again in the third, this time driving in two and then tripled in three in the fourth inning. In all, Stenzel finished with three hits, all for extra bases, three runs scored and seven RBIs.

Brexton Roberts followed Stenzel’s triple with a single in the fourth to push the lead to 15, ending the game.

Whipple also had three hits for the Cowboys. He walked in his other plate appearance and scored three times.

Gabe Johnson walked and came around to score in all three of his plate appearances.