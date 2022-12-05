Cowboys, Cowgirls edged in Stanton

The Sidney Cowboys and Cowgirls finished up their first week of the season with a pair of close losses at Stanton Friday, Dec. 2, in Corner Conference play.

The Cowgirls lost 53-48 to the Viqueens while the Cowboys dropped a 62-58 decision.

The Sidney boys scored 20 points in the first quarter to lead by six, but scored just 20 combined points in the next two quarters and trailed by five heading into the final period. Sidney outscored Stanton 18-17 in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough and the Cowboys fell to 0-2 on the season.

Sidney’s Braedon Godfread and Stanton’s Nolan Grebin were the top scorers in the game, with Grebin scoring 25 points for the Vikings and Godfread leading the Cowboys with 24. Godfread added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Grant Whitehead hit four 3-pointers as part of a 15-point night for Sidney and also collected seven assists and six steals. Michael Hensley also reached double figures offensively with 11 points, while also collecting seven rebounds.

Taylor McFail and Nik Peters, Sidney’s other two starters, scored four points each. Peters added six rebounds and McFail collected four.

Nobody on the Sidney bench scored, although Zavier Hyde did finish with three rebounds.

The girls game was even at 29 at halftime, but Stanton outscored Sidney 11-6 in the third quarter and the Cowgirls weren’t able to make up that amount over the final eight minutes.

It was the second straight close loss to start the season for the Cowgirls and it was also the second straight night that Avery Dowling and Ava Osborn finished in double figures offensively, scoring 12 points each. Osborn collected six rebounds, while Dowling finished with four.

Kaden Payne ended the day with eight points and nine rebounds for the Cowgirls. Emily Hutt added seven points, three assists and three rebounds and Aunika Hayes pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds to go with five points and three assists. Lily Peters came off the bench to finish with four points and four rebounds.

Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson combined for 36 of Stanton’s 53 points.

Both Sidney teams fell to 0-2 on the season. They hit the road Tuesday, traveling to Fairfax, Missouri to take on East Atchison.