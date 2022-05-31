Cowboys, Cowgirls split with East Mills in Corner opener

The Sidney Cowboys opened Corner Conference play with a 16-4 rout at East Mills, while the Cowgirls dropped their season opener to the Wolverines 11-5 Friday, May 27.

Jacob Hobbie had five hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and drove in five to lead the Cowboy offense.

Brydon Huntley added three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Cowboys. Garett Phillips also had two hits for Sidney, while Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters drove in three runs each.

Johnson and Phillips combined to strike out 14 Wolverines over the seven innings. Phillips didn’t give up a hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

The Cowgirls scored a run in both of the first two innings to lead 2-0, but gave up three runs in the second and three more in the third and never recovered the season and conference opening loss.

Makenna Laumann struck out eight Wolverines over six innings in the circle, but gave up 11 hits and two walks.

Mia Foster and Sadie Thompson led the Cowgirl bats with two hits each while Lilly Kingsolver took a pair of walks. Foster scored a run and drove in a run.

Kaden Payne scored twice and drove in a run. Lilly Peters drove in two runs and scored one for the Cowgirls.

East Mills’ number six and seven hitters – Mia Goodman and Dayann McGrew – finished with three hits each and drove in a combined five runs.

Corner Conference play continues for the Sidney teams Tuesday in Griswold.