Cowboys, Cowgirls win Corner Golf Tournament championships

It came down to a single stroke and the Sidney Cowboys were the ones celebrating at the end of the Corner Conference Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 4, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

The Cowboys shot a 338 to beat Fremont-Mills by one stroke. The Sidney girls made it a sweep of the team titles with a 424, beating runner-up Essex/Stanton by 39 shots.

Additionally, both Sidney teams had two of the four medalists. Avery Dowling was the girls champion with a 94, with teammate Faith Brumbaugh taking runner-up honors with a 99.

Cole Jorgenson and Hayden Thompson finished third and fourth in the boys competition. Jorgenson’s 81 gave him third and was even with Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom, who was second. Thompson finished fourth with an 82. Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton won the conference title with a 79.

In the boys competition, Sidney’s third best score belonged to Kyle Beam with an 85, which was one better that Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Marvel’s 86. Will Bryant put up a 90 for the Cowboys, which was three shots better than Fremont-Mills’ fourth best, Caden Blackburn.

Kellen Rose and Michael Hensley both shot a 100 for the Cowboys.

Dowling and Brumbaugh led the Sidney girls with Griswold claiming the other two individual medalist positions with Joey Reynolds and Linsey Keiser both posting a 105.

Ellie Ward was third best on the day for Sidney with a 115. Eve Brumbaugh added a 116 to complete the team score. The Cowgirls played with five Wednesday with Matty Christiansen rounding out the lineup with a 133.

The postseason is next with the Sidney boys hosting a Class 1A sectional tournament Wednesday and the Cowgirls traveling to Mount Ayr for the first round of regionals Friday, May 13.