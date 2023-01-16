Cowboys down Lourdes for doubleheader split

A strong start lifted the Sidney boys basketball team to a 60-51 home win over Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday, Jan. 14, while the Sidney girls fell 59-28 to the Knights.

The Cowboys opened the game with a 22-7 lead after the first quarter. Lourdes came back to within five by halftime, but Sidney was able to extend the lead in earning its fourth win of the season.

Braedon Godfread scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys. Grant Whitehead recorded 14 points and five assists, while Michael Hensley finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Taylor McFail contributed seven points and added four rebounds for the Cowboys, while Kolt Payne finished with six points and five rebounds. Zavier Hyde scored three points and Nik Peters added two to go with three rebounds.

The Sidney girls trailed 20-2 after the first quarter and never recovered with the Knights enjoying a halftime lead of 38-12 and a 52-21 advantage going into the final quarter.

While two Knights reached double figures offensively, Aunika Hayes’ seven points led Sidney’s offensive output. She added six rebounds.

Kaden Payne and Avery Dowling scored six points each for Sidney, with Payne adding eight rebounds. Ava Osborn finished with five points and six rebounds. Emily Hutt contributed two points. Camdyn Hayes and Sadie Thompson scored one point each.

The Sidney boys improved to 4-7, while the Sidney girls fell to 4-8. Both teams start play in the Corner Conference Tournament Monday with home games against Griswold.