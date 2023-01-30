Cowboys drop close one at F-M; Knight girls make it a sweep

The Sidney boys watched Fremont-Mills rally in the final quarter for a 70-66 win Friday, Jan. 27. The Knights made it a Corner Conference sweep with a 46-33 win in the girls game, both of which were played at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Cowboys turned the ball over on three straight possessions down the stretch, the first of which coming in a tie game in the final minute in game that saw four Cowboys and four Knights reach double figure scoring.

Grant Whitehead led the Cowboys with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds. Michael Hensley and Nik Peters scored 13 points each, with Hensley adding nine rebounds and Peters contributing four. Braedon Godfread added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kolt Payne was nearly a fifth Cowboy to reach double figures, scoring eight points. Taylor McFail added three points, four assists and three steals as the Cowboys fell to 8-9 on the season.

The Sidney girls scored just three points in the first quarter and trailed 22-13 at halftime. Fremont-Mills extended the lead to 34-22 entering the final quarter.

Kaden Payne led Sidney with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ava Osborn and Avery Dowling scored six points each for the Cowgirls, with Dowling contributing seven rebounds and Osborn finishing with four steals and three rebounds. Aunika Hayes added five points and seven rebounds. Emily Hutt and Macey Graham scored two points each, with Hutt also finishing with six rebounds and four assists.

The Sidney girls fell to 7-11 on the season.

Both Sidney teams are back home Monday to take on Nodaway Valley, Missouri.