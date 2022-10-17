Cowboys drop season finale in northwest Iowa

The Sidney football team made the three-hour trip to Marcus Friday, Oct. 14, and came home with a 49-6 loss to MMCRU.

Additionally, Sidney has decided not to schedule a ninth game, as permitted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and sees its season end at 1-7.

Sidney scored its only touchdown in the final quarter on a 61-yard run by Michael Hensley.

The Royals scored 13 points in the first quarter and extended the lead to 35-0 by halftime.

Hensley led the Cowboys with 50 yards rushing. He also caught two passes from quarterback Andreas Buttry for 13 yards.

Sidney finished with just 48 yards of total offense for the game.

Nik Peters led the Sidney defense with 10 tackles. Braedon Godfread added four tackles, while Chace Wallace and Isaac Hutt added 3.5 each.

Seniors Jeramiah Ballan, Taylor McFail, Lincoln Osborne, Peters, Kurt Speed and Wallace exit the program.