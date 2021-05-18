Cowboys, Essex-Stanton's Franks qualify for district golf

Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam finished 1-2 and led the Sidney Cowboys to a berth in a Class 1A district golf tournament Friday, May 14, at a sectional tournament in Lenox.

Jorgenson scored a 74 and Beam a 76, leading the Cowboys to a 341, which was just two shots behind sectional champion Fremont-Mills. Both teams advance to Friday’s district tournament at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

Essex-Stanton’s Philip Franks also qualified for the district tournament. Franks tied for sixth with an 87, securing an individual district qualifying position, which go to the top two athletes not on a qualifying team.

The Trojans finished third in the team race with a 356.

Will Bryant fired an 85 and Christian Harris a 106 to make up the Sidney team score.

Kellen Rose shot a 108 and Donavon Racine a 128 to complete the Cowboy lineup.

Essex-Stanton’s Nash English was just one shot behind Franks and Southwest Valley’s Owen Wilkinson for the two individual qualifying spots. English shot an 88. Brody Thompson added an 89 and Tucker Hadden a 92 to make up Essex-Stanton’s team score.

The Trojan lineup was completed by a 100 from Kywin Tibben and a 106 from Dylan Barrett.