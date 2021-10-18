Cowboys fall in Coach Sears' final game

The last football game for 10 Sidney seniors didn’t turn out like they wanted in a 27-14 loss to MMCRU, Friday, Oct. 15.

Those 10 seniors weren’t the only Cowboys to take the field for the last time Friday, as head coach Donnie Sears also coached his final game before retiring from the football sidelines after 24 seasons in charge of the Cowboys.

After giving up an early touchdown, Sidney scored midway through the first quarter, and added the two point conversion, to lead 8-6 after the first period.

The Royals, who earned their first win of the season, scored 14 second quarter points to lead 20-8 at halftime.

Sidney pulled within a score with a third quarter touchdown, but couldn’t put any more points on the scoreboard.

Cole Stenzel and Conner Behrends scored the touchdowns, both on the ground. Stenzel led the Cowboys with 41 yards rushing.

Matthew Benedict completed 13 of 30 passes for 113 yards. Jeramiah Ballan caught five passes. Stenzel ended with three receptions while Connor Moheng and Behrends had two catches each.

MMCRU finished with 163 yards passing and 152 rushing.