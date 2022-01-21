Cowboys fall in OT in Corner Tournament

The Sidney Cowboys didn’t score in overtime in a 49-44 loss to Stanton Thursday, Jan. 20, in a Corner Conference Tournament basketball game played at East Mills High School.

The loss dropped the Cowboys into the conference tournament consolation game Saturday at Fremont-Mills against the Knights, while the Vikings advanced to play East Mills in the championship game.

Sidney trailed by a small margin much of the contest, but a Garett Phillips layup gave the Cowboys a 41-40 lead with 3:12 to play in the fourth quarter. Stanton scored the next four points, but Braedon Godfread scored inside, was fouled and made the free throw, tying the game with 1:16 to play in the final period.

Stanton had three shots at the basket in the final seconds of regulation, but none fell, forcing an additional four minutes to be placed on the clock.

Sidney had multiple missed shots, including a pair of 3-pointers and a layup in the first 75 seconds of overtime. The Cowboys only trailed by one though, when they got the ball back after a Stanton turnover with 1:10 to play. Cole Jorgenson missed a baseline jumper and Sidney was forced to foul with 20 seconds to play. Nolan Grebin made both free throws for the Vikings, then after a Sidney turnover, Grebin made two more with six seconds left for the final margin.

Sidney stats will be added here when available. The Cowboys trailed 11-7 after the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 33-32 after three periods.

The Cowboys fell to 7-5 on the season with two losses to Stanton by a total of 10 points since the turn of the calendar.