Cowboys give up big first inning, fall in district semis

The first nine Exira-EHK Spartans reached base in the bottom of the first inning and all of them scored in an 11-1 Spartan win over Sidney Tuesday, July 13, in a Class 1A District semifinal played at Elk Horn.

Freshman Seth Ettleman started on the mound for the Cowboys and walked the first six Spartans. He hit the next batter and then gave up a two-run single to Wyatt Fahn. An error on a bunt attempt brought in another run. Ettleman finally got his first out when leadoff hitter Tyler Kingery flied out, but that brought a run in from third. Another error followed before Ettleman got two fly balls to get out of the inning with the Spartans up 9-0.

Sidney’s only run of the game came in the second inning. Garett Phillips opened with a single against Kingery and stole his way around to third. He scored on a Tyler Hensley groundout.

Ettleman stranded a couple Spartans in the second inning and then threw a perfect third against the top of the order, but Exira-EHK added a run in the fourth and then one more in the fifth, both against Ettleman, to end the game early because of the run-rule.