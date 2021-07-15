 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys give up big first inning, fall in district semis
0 comments

Cowboys give up big first inning, fall in district semis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sidney wins Corner title

Pictured are members of the 2021 Corner Conference baseball champion Sidney Cowboys. Front row, from left: Kolt Payne, Isaac Hutt, Braedon Godfread, Jacob Hobbie, Brexton Roberts and Nik Peters. Middle row, from left: Garett Phillips, Cole Stenzel, Michael Hensley, Brydon Huntley and Carter Hunt. Back row, from left: Brad Johnson (head coach), Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Leighton Whipple, Tyler Hensley, Kyle Beam and Steve Thatcher (assistant coach).

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The first nine Exira-EHK Spartans reached base in the bottom of the first inning and all of them scored in an 11-1 Spartan win over Sidney Tuesday, July 13, in a Class 1A District semifinal played at Elk Horn.

Freshman Seth Ettleman started on the mound for the Cowboys and walked the first six Spartans. He hit the next batter and then gave up a two-run single to Wyatt Fahn. An error on a bunt attempt brought in another run. Ettleman finally got his first out when leadoff hitter Tyler Kingery flied out, but that brought a run in from third. Another error followed before Ettleman got two fly balls to get out of the inning with the Spartans up 9-0.

Sidney’s only run of the game came in the second inning. Garett Phillips opened with a single against Kingery and stole his way around to third. He scored on a Tyler Hensley groundout.

Ettleman stranded a couple Spartans in the second inning and then threw a perfect third against the top of the order, but Exira-EHK added a run in the fourth and then one more in the fifth, both against Ettleman, to end the game early because of the run-rule.

After leaving a runner at third in the first inning and scoring a run and leaving another runner at third in the second, the Cowboys had just two base runners in the final three innings. Phillips reached on an error in the fourth, but was thrown out on the bases. Hensley walked with one out in the fifth, but Kingery struck out the next two.

Kingery struck out seven for the game in earning the five inning complete game win.

Phillips and Roberts had the only two Sidney hits.

Sidney’s season ended at 12-11 while Exira-EHK improved to 11-13 and advanced to Saturday’s district final.

Seniors Whipple and Hensley exit the program.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bolton, Clarke eliminate Fillies
Sports

Bolton, Clarke eliminate Fillies

OSCEOLA – Clarke senior Emma Bolton couldn’t have played much better in what was likely her final home game and it was the Shenandoah Fillies …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics