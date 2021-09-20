 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys hang tough with unbeaten Bulldogs
0 comments

Cowboys hang tough with unbeaten Bulldogs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cole Stenzel, Sidney

Sidney senior Cole Stenzel looks for open space against Earlham's defense Friday, Sept. 16, during a Cowboy district loss.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney senior Cole Stenzel led the team in about every category as he even stepped in at quarterback, but the Cowboys lost 24-0 at Riverside Friday, Sept. 17.

The Cowboy defense gave up nearly 500 yards to the Bulldogs, but kept their team in the game until the final quarter. Riverside came into the contest with a 3-0 record and a state ranking from multiple publications, but managed just a field goal in the first half against the Cowboys.

Riverside extended the lead to 10-0 in the third quarter, and then found the end zone twice in the final 12 minutes for the final margin.

Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 201 yards and two scores in helping the Bulldogs improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Class A District 7.

Stenzel carried the ball 16 times for 34 yards and also completed three of six passes for 33 yards with an interception.

Ethan Peters added 24 yards on the ground for the Cowboys, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the district. They haven’t scored a point in their three district games.

Conner Behrends, Braedon Godfread and Jeramiah Ballan all caught a pass for the Cowboys.

Stenzel also led the Sidney defense with 10.5 tackles. Nik Peters added 6.5 while Garett Phillips and Ethan Peters both had six. Brexton Roberts added 5.5 tackles. Taylor McFail caught Kremkoski’s interception.

Sidney comes home to play Mount Ayr Friday while Riverside travels to AHSTW in district action.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics