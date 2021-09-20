Cowboys hang tough with unbeaten Bulldogs

Sidney senior Cole Stenzel led the team in about every category as he even stepped in at quarterback, but the Cowboys lost 24-0 at Riverside Friday, Sept. 17.

The Cowboy defense gave up nearly 500 yards to the Bulldogs, but kept their team in the game until the final quarter. Riverside came into the contest with a 3-0 record and a state ranking from multiple publications, but managed just a field goal in the first half against the Cowboys.

Riverside extended the lead to 10-0 in the third quarter, and then found the end zone twice in the final 12 minutes for the final margin.

Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 201 yards and two scores in helping the Bulldogs improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Class A District 7.

Stenzel carried the ball 16 times for 34 yards and also completed three of six passes for 33 yards with an interception.

Ethan Peters added 24 yards on the ground for the Cowboys, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the district. They haven’t scored a point in their three district games.

Conner Behrends, Braedon Godfread and Jeramiah Ballan all caught a pass for the Cowboys.