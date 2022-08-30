Cowboys hold off Wayne in Thompson's head coaching debut

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboy defense needed one more stop and they found a way to get it in the final minutes of the season opener Friday, Aug. 26, to preserve a 21-16 home win over Wayne.

After a promising drive stalled deep in Wayne territory, the Cowboys gave the ball to the Falcons at the Wayne 18-yard line with 7:15 left in the game and Sidney leading by five. The Falcons picked up two first downs and then an eight-yard run on third down and eight and a 12-yard run moved the ball to the Cowboy 32-yard line with just under four minutes left in the game prompting Sidney head coach Shawn Thompson to call a timeout.

“We were tired and beat up,” Thompson said, “and we weren’t finishing. We called the timeout and they pulled it together and finished. Kudos to Coach (Aaron) Lang and the defense.”

The next four plays netted just nine yards and Sidney took over on downs. The Cowboys still needed one first down to run the clock out and Jeramiah Ballan found it on a seven yard run on third down and five.

Ballan led the Cowboys in rushing with 75 yards on eight carries and said it was a fun way to start the season.

“We weren’t expecting to (play like this) at camp,” Ballan said, “but we came together, did our best and came out with the win.”

Thompson said with just 21 athletes in uniform to start the game, his kids battled all night and found a way to win.

“We took many of these kids to a camp at Simpson (this summer) and found a way to grit it out there and we did that again (Friday),” Thompson said. “We had to fight through injuries. At one time we took one of our wide receivers and had to switch him (positions) and move a tight end just to make things work. It was like putting a puzzle together. Kudos to the kids, they found a way and have wanted this for a long time.”

Thompson’s first game as head coach of the program couldn’t have started much better. Wayne got the ball first and had to punt without recording a first down. Then, Thompson’s offense put together an 11-play, 53-yard touchdown drive, all on the ground, for the game’s first points. Three different backs shared the carries with Michael Hensley finding the end zone from three yards out to give Sidney a 7-0 lead with 5:04 to play in the opening quarter.

Wayne turned the ball over on its next two possessions, but it was a Cowboy turnover that gave the Falcons a short field and they marched 51 yards in 13 plays to take an 8-7 lead with the two-point conversion with just 4:39 to play in the first half.

The Sidney offense responded and drove down the field, scoring on an Andreas Buttry to Braedon Godfread five-yard toss on fourth down with 12 seconds left in the half to retake the lead. Godfread added the two-point run and Sidney led 15-8 at halftime. Buttry also completed an 18-yard pass to Taylor McFail on fourth down earlier in the drive from barely on Wayne’s side of the field.

While the first two touchdowns came by steadily moving the ball on offense, Ballan didn’t wait around coming out of halftime and scored on an 81-yard kickoff return.

“I think I hit eight different moves on that return,” Ballan said. “I told the team I would score on that one and I did. That got the team fired up and we were ready to go after that.”

Thompson said he told Ballan as they returned to the field after halftime that he would need to make a big play.

Sidney recovered the ensuing kickoff and drove down inside the 10-yard line for what could have been a game-clinching score, but two penalties and two negative plays gave Wayne the ball back.

The Falcons marched right down the field from there, covering 75 yards in eight plays to draw within 21-16 with 41 seconds to play in the third quarter, but they would only have the ball one more time during the game.

The Cowboys finished with 239 yards of offense, 207 of those coming on the ground. McFail ran for 62 yards on 18 carries. In his first start at quarterback, Buttry completed four of six passes for 32 yards and the score to Godfread.

“Taylor ran the ball hard for us,” Thompson said, “and those five guys up front kept grinding and fighting.”

Nik Peters anchored the Cowboy defense with 7.5 tackles. Kurt Speed and McFail added five tackles each with McFail also recording an interception. Tate Mount chipped in with four tackles.

While Thompson said he was most happy for the kids, he admitted it was nice to win his first game as head coach. He had been an assistant under Donnie Sears, who did attend the game, for many years and Thompson said Sears deserves a lot of the credit, too.

“I saw him on the sideline (Friday),” Thompson said of Sears. “I was his assistant for about 18 years and felt like his kid brother. He’s been so good to me and even this year I have gone to him a bunch. The guy is great and he even sent me a letter (Friday) to help me get over the hump of being the head guy. Having him around is still a great feeling and I’m tickled to death to get the first win.”

Sidney is home again Friday for the Class A District 7 opener as Southwest Valley makes the trip. The Timberwolves are 1-0 after beating Central Decatur 17-11 in their season opener.