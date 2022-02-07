Cowboys hot from outside in win over Southwest Valley

The Sidney basketball teams both continued their strong stretch runs with a home sweep of Southwest Valley Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Cowboys earned a 59-50 victory while the Cowgirls won 48-32. It was the sixth straight win for the Sidney boys and the fifth in succession for the Sidney girls.

The Sidney boys connected on nine 3-pointers on the night, but could never put the Timberwolves away, according to head coach Kent Larsen.

Sidney led 13-8 after the first quarter, 31-23 at halftime and 47-41 entering the final period.

“We passed the ball really well (Thursday) and got a lot of open looks,” Larsen said. “Defensively we played well.”

Cole Jorgenson connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points while adding four rebounds, four steals and three assists for Sidney.

Conner Behrends added 12 points and four rebounds for Sidney and Garett Phillips scored 10 points and contributed four assists and four rebounds.

Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead added eight points each with Godfread controlling nine rebounds and Whitehead finishing with five assists. Matthew Benedict and Kyle Beam both finished with three assists as the Cowboys improved to 13-5 on the season.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Cowgirls improved to 13-6 on the season.

Sidney led 10-7 after the first quarter, 20-10 at halftime and 38-19 entering the final period.

Chay Ward also scored 12 points for the Cowgirls while adding six rebounds and three steals. Harley Spurlock also reached double figures offensively with 10 points while pulling down three rebounds.

Emily Hutt scored four points and added nine assists, four rebounds and three steals for Sidney. Avery Dowling and Makenna Laumann added three points each with Dowling adding six rebounds and four assists. Aunika Hayes contributed two points and five rebounds and Sadie Thompson finished with two points.