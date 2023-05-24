The Red Oak bats beat up on Sidney pitching early and the Cowboys could only muster three hits in a 15-0 Tiger victory Monday, May 22, at Sidney High School.

After scoring twice in the first inning, the Tigers erupted for nine runs in the second against Sidney pitcher Seth Ettleman. Red Oak added four runs in the fourth. The game was called after the fourth because of the 15-run rule.

Ettleman struck out three over 3 1/3 innings, giving up 10 hits, three walks and 11 earned runs. Kolt Payne retired two Tigers in the fourth inning, but not before giving up the final four runs. He struck out one.

Payne had two of the three Cowboy hits. The other came from Michael Hensley as Red Oak’s AJ Schmid and Brody Bond threw two scoreless innings each, combining for 10 strikeouts.