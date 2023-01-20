 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowboys lose to top-seed East Mills

  • 0
Nik Peters, Sidney

Sidney senior Nik Peters goes for a rebound against a Stanton athlete during the Cowboys' home loss to the Vikings Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald

The top-seeded East Mills Wolverines rolled into the Corner Conference Tournament championship game, beating the Sidney boys basketball team 65-36, Thursday, Jan. 19, in a game played at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Cowboys trailed 16-3 after the first quarter and East Mills extended the lead to 28-15 by halftime and 48-25 after the third period.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead combined to score 25 of Sidney’s 36 points, with Godfread putting up 13 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks and Whitehead contributing 12 points.

Taylor McFail provided seven points for Sidney, while Nik Peters and Kolt Payne scored two points each. Peters grabbed six rebounds and Payne finished with four. Michael Hensley finished the night with three rebounds.

The Cowboys fell to 5-8 with the loss and will play Stanton Saturday at Griswold in the Corner Conference Tournament’s consolation final.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Recommended for you