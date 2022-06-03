Cowboys no-hit by Owen, Knights

TABOR – Sidney baseball couldn’t find a single hit in a 12-2 loss at Fremont-Mills Thursday, June 2, in a game that was called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the run-rule.

The Knights nearly ended the game in the fifth, leaving the bases loaded with an 8-0 lead.

After having just three base runners on two hit batsmen and a walk in the first five innings, the Cowboys took advantage of four walks and a hit batsman in the sixth to push across two runs. Michael Hensley, Garett Phillips and Brydon Huntley all walked to start the inning and the Cowboys had a chance to get back into the game.

“We had the bases loaded and our three, four and five hitters up,” Sidney head coach Brad Johnson said. “We had a chance to get some runs, but just got a couple.”

Fremont-Mills pitcher Kyler Owen struck out Jacob Hobbie, and then hit Cole Stenzel with a pitch to force in a run. After a pop up, Seth Ettleman walked forcing in another run. Owen came back to strike out Nik Peters, his 10th strikeout of the game, to keep the lead at a comfortable margin of six.

The Knights took six consecutive walks to start the sixth inning and then a wild pitch scored the fourth run needed to end the game early.

“We didn’t get any breaks and baseball is funny like that,” Johnson said. “We hit it at them and this was a night where nothing worked.”

The Cowboys fell to 2-4 on the season and dropped their first Corner Conference game in three tries this season after winning every game against conference competition last year.

Sidney was only down 2-0 after three innings, but the Knights scored four runs in the fourth to take control of the game with Brady Owen singling in a pair of runs. Levi Wright also had an RBI single for the Knights.

The Cowboys don’t play again until a trip to Shenandoah Saturday, June 11, as much of the team is gone on a music trip to Florida.

Johnson said they’ll get back to work when they return for what will be a busy final three weeks of the regular season for the Cowboys.