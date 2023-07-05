TABOR — Three Fremont-Mills pitchers combined to no-hit the Sidney Cowboys and the Knight bats produced an 11-run third inning in a 13-0 win in a first round game of the Class 1A District 15 Baseball Tournament.

The season ends at 5-16 for the Cowboys, while the Knights advanced to a district semifinal.

Aggressive base running gave the Knights a pair of runs in the first inning against Sidney starting pitcher Seth Ettleman, who then worked around a hit batsman for a scoreless second.

The third inning started with a pop out, but then a pair of extra-base hits gave the Knights a run. JT Mahaney reached on a dropped third strike, which brought in the Knights’ second run of the inning. A strikeout followed, which should have been the third out. An error followed and that opened the floodgates for Fremont-Mills. Landon Baker singled in a run and then a pair of walks loaded the bases and prompted Sidney head coach Brad Johnson to bring Michael Hensley into pitch. Hensley was greeted by a two-run double off the bat of Brady Turpin. An error on the play allowed another run to score. There were four more errors in the inning.

“It blew up on us,” Johnson said. “Every loss we have had this year, it seems like it’s been one big inning. You make a play here or there and you get out of the inning. We were very young (Monday) defensively and had kids who hadn’t played varsity in that position before. That makes it tough.”

Hensley retired the Knights in order in the fourth.

Sidney’s best chance to score came in the fifth frame. Flynt Bell drew a one-out walk and then Calvin Johnson walked with two outs. A wild pitch moved both up a base before a pop out ended the game early because of the run rule.

The Cowboys had just two base runners over the first four innings against Knight pitchers Kyler Owen and Brady Owen. Ettleman was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the third inning. Hensley walked in the first. Turpin got the final out on the mound for the Knights.

Sidney had some turnover late in the season and Johnson said he had some youngsters in the lineup Monday, but the group he had at the end did some good things over the course of the season.

“We came together as a team,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have very many kids, but the ones that are here are a good group. I think they’ll put the work in in the offseason.”

Nik Peters played his final game in a Sidney uniform Monday and Johnson said he’ll be missed.

“Nik is great to have on the bus rides and on the field,” Johnson said. “He’s a leader. He played good first base for me for the past three years. He knocks things down and makes plays there. He hits well, too.”