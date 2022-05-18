Cowboys open baseball season with home loss

Kolt Payne drove in Gabe Johnson with Sidney’s only run of the game, but the West Harrison bats put the game away late in a 15-1 win over the Cowboys to open the baseball season Monday, May 16, in Sidney.

Payne drew a bases loaded walk in the home third to bring the Cowboys within 3-1, but West Harrison pitcher Brady Melby picked up a big strikeout to leave the bases loaded and preserve the lead.

The Hawkeyes put up three runs in the fourth inning, added another in the fifth, two in the sixth and then six in the seventh for the final margin.

Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel had the two Cowboy hits in the game with three Hawkeye pitchers combining to strikeout 12 Cowboy hitters.

Garett Phillips started on the mound for Sidney and gave up eight hits and six runs, two earned, while striking out seven over four innings.

Huntley and Michael Hensley combined to walk 11 over the next 2 2/3 innings.