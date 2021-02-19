Cowboys overpowered by Tri-Center

The Sidney boys basketball team lost 75-43 at top-seed Tri-Center in a Class 1A District 14 semifinal Thursday, Feb. 18.

Sidney head coach Kent Larsen called Tri-Center “physically imposing,” and said his group simply couldn’t match the size and physicality of the Trojans.

Sidney’s season ended at 15-6 while the Trojans improved to 19-3 and advanced to a district final where they will play conference rival Riverside.

The Trojans led 18-10 after the first quarter and built on the lead each period. They led 38-21 at halftime and 59-31 after three quarters.

“We struggled every time they went to their 1-3-1,” Larsen said. “We practiced it for two days, but couldn’t simulate their height and quickness. Turnovers led to layups which accounted for the large spread. We also needed to make a high percentage of our shots from outside and we didn’t.”

Sidney stats will be added here when available, but the Trojans, beside their layups, made 56% of their 3-point tries.

Larsen was proud of how hard his team played and, except for a few minutes in the second half, thought they played well defensively.