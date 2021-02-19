Cowboys overpowered by Tri-Center

The Sidney boys basketball team lost 75-43 at top-seed Tri-Center in a Class 1A District 14 semifinal Thursday, Feb. 18.
Sidney head coach Kent Larsen called Tri-Center “physically imposing,” and said his group simply couldn’t match the size and physicality of the Trojans.
Sidney’s season ended at 15-6 while the Trojans improved to 19-3 and advanced to a district final where they will play conference rival Riverside.
The Trojans led 18-10 after the first quarter and built on the lead each period. They led 38-21 at halftime and 59-31 after three quarters.
“We struggled every time they went to their 1-3-1,” Larsen said. “We practiced it for two days, but couldn’t simulate their height and quickness. Turnovers led to layups which accounted for the large spread. We also needed to make a high percentage of our shots from outside and we didn’t.”
Sidney stats will be added here when available, but the Trojans, beside their layups, made 56% of their 3-point tries.
Larsen was proud of how hard his team played and, except for a few minutes in the second half, thought they played well defensively.
“We have not faced a team that pushed the ball at us with the pace they did,” Larsen said.
Starter Leighton Whipple, reserve Landon Studey and junior varsity player Colton Smith exit the program.
“Leighton is an excellent teammate and a great kid,” Larsen said. “He was the best defensive player in the conference in my opinion. He’ll be a huge loss for our program. Landon came over from East Mills and was in his first year with us. He’s an excellent spot up shooter and a good addition to our program. This was Colton’s first year playing basketball ever. He wanted to try something new and we enjoyed having him in the program.”
Larsen said after a great season this year, the team is capable of being even better next year.
“We have a lot of firepower coming back and have a really good eighth grade class coming in,” Larsen said. “We are primed to have an outstanding year, but we have a lot of things to work on. We need to get stronger and work on our individual skills.”