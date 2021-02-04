Cowboys overwhelm Trojans early

The Sidney Cowboys scored 48 first half points and rolled from there, beating Essex 73-23 Tuesday, Feb. 2, Sidney’s second win over Essex in five days.
Sidney’s lead was 27-4 after the first period and grew to 48-14 by the halftime break as the Cowboys won their sixth straight contest to improve to 11-4 overall and 7-1 in the Corner Conference.
Conner Behrends led Sidney’s offense with 18 points. He added five rebounds and four steals. Cole Jorgenson scored 16 points, including four made 3-pointers. He added three rebounds.
Garett Phillips and Kyle Beam added nine points and five rebounds each for Sidney. Leighton Whipple put in seven points and contributed four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Matthew Benedict scored five points and led the Cowboys with six rebounds while also contributing four assists.
Cole Stenzel scored four points, Taylor McFail three and Nik Peters two for Sidney. Peters secured six rebounds, Beam five and Stenzel three. Landon Studey added three assists.
Tony Racine led the Trojan attack with eight points and six rebounds. Nash English scored six points and grabbed four rebounds while Tucker Hadden ended with four points and four rebounds.
Preston Driskell hit Essex’s only 3-pointer of the game to finish with three points and Johnny Resh added two.
Resh secured four rebounds while Driskell and Philip Franks, in his return to the lineup after an injury, pulled down three rebounds each.
The Trojans fell to 2-15 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
Girls Game
The Sidney Cowgirls used a big third quarter to pull away from Essex in a 62-35 victory Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Essex High School.
Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with 19 points as Sidney turned a 29-20 halftime advantage into a 52-24 lead going into the final quarter.
Dowling’s 19 points came on just one made triple as she shot 7-of-14 from the field and added in a team best 11 rebounds.
Kaden Payne joined Dowling in double figures with 10 points. She added five rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improved to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the Corner Conference.
Alexis Massey added nine points and six rebounds while Harley Spurlock, Makenna Laumann and Fallon Sheldon all scored six points. Sheldon contributed four rebounds and three assists while Spurlock pulled down three rebounds and blocked three shots.
Chay Ward was held to four points, but she did contribute four rebounds and four steals. Aunika Hayes added two points, three rebounds and three steals for the Cowgirls. McKet Maher added three steals and three assists.
Elise Dailey led Essex with 10 points and nine rebounds as the Trojanettes fell to 2-12 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
Sami York scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds while Olivia Baker contributed seven points and eight rebounds for the Trojanettes.
Riley Jensen finished with four points and six rebounds for Essex and Cindy Swain contributed three points. Emma Barrett put in two points and Tori Burns had one. Brianne Johnson didn’t score, but secured three rebounds.