Cowboys overwhelm Trojans early

Resh secured four rebounds while Driskell and Philip Franks, in his return to the lineup after an injury, pulled down three rebounds each.

The Trojans fell to 2-15 overall and 0-9 in the conference.

Girls Game

The Sidney Cowgirls used a big third quarter to pull away from Essex in a 62-35 victory Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Essex High School.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with 19 points as Sidney turned a 29-20 halftime advantage into a 52-24 lead going into the final quarter.

Dowling’s 19 points came on just one made triple as she shot 7-of-14 from the field and added in a team best 11 rebounds.

Kaden Payne joined Dowling in double figures with 10 points. She added five rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improved to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the Corner Conference.

Alexis Massey added nine points and six rebounds while Harley Spurlock, Makenna Laumann and Fallon Sheldon all scored six points. Sheldon contributed four rebounds and three assists while Spurlock pulled down three rebounds and blocked three shots.