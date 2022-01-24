Cowboys pick up offense late to earn Corner consolation trophy

The Sidney Cowboys outscored Fremont-Mills 20-8 in the final quarter to earn a 63-52 win over the Knights Saturday, Jan. 22, in the boys basketball consolation game of the Corner Conference Tournament, played at Fremont-Mills High School.

The game stayed close throughout, but the Cowboys were trailing 14-11 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 44-43 going into the final period.

Cole Jorgenson knocked down four 3-pointers on the night and led Sidney’s offensive effort with 21 points. He added five rebounds and three assists to push the Cowboys to 8-5 on the season.

Conner Behrends added 12 points and four rebounds for Sidney while Braedon Godfread and Garett Phillips contributed nine points each. Godfread controlled six rebounds while Phillips finished with three steals.

Taylor McFail added four points and a team best seven rebounds for the Cowboys. Matthew Benedict, Jeryn Parmer, Kyle Beam and Grant Whitehead all scored two points with Beam and Benedict supplying three assists each.

The win was the second of the season for the Cowboys over the Knights, who fell to 5-10 on the season. Another meeting with the Knights will wrap up a three-game week this week, which also has the Cowboys traveling to Griswold Tuesday and hosting Bedford Thursday.