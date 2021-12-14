Cowboys put up 87 in win over Griswold

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboys shot the ball well inside and outside and all 12 athletes who suited scored in an 87-31 win over Griswold Friday, Dec. 10.

Playing without leading scorer Cole Jorgenson because of an injury, the Cowboys made 11 of their 20 3-point field goal attempts and had three players score in double figures.

One of those three was senior post Conner Behrends, who nearly had a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds and he said so far, so good for him and his team this season.

“It has been a lot of fun,” Behrends said on the first four games of the season. “We’re getting the underclassmen a lot of minutes and this is a lot of fun putting a lot of points on the board.”

While the 87 points is fun to see, Cowboys head coach Kent Larsen said the effort on the defensive end of the floor Friday impressed him a great deal.

“Our man-to-man defense has been really consistent all year,” Larsen said. “This is the fourth straight game we have played pretty good defense. It was the first time we have pressed all year. We want an up and down game and haven’t had to press yet, but we wanted to work on it a bit and this was a good opportunity to do that.”

Garett Phillips led the Cowboys in scoring with 19 points while adding five assists. Kyle Beam added 13 points and five assists. Phillips and Beam combined to make eight of their 10 3-point attempts.

A triple by Beam gave the Cowboys a 29-6 lead after the first quarter. A Phillips 3-pointer just before the halftime horn put Sidney up 54-16 at the break. The Cowboys scored the first nine points of the third quarter as well and Larsen thought the effort was strong all night.

“We want to play to our level,” Larsen said, “and that’s something we have talked about. Sometimes when a game gets out of hand, it gets a little sloppy. We didn’t have many turnovers and we shot the ball really well and that’s huge for us.”

Matthew Benedict added eight points, four steals and three assists for the Cowboys, while Taylor McFail contributed seven points and three rebounds.

Braedon Godfread led the Cowboy bench with five points and five rebounds. Grant Whitehead, Michael Hensley and Nik Peters all scored four points. Peters controlled six rebounds and Whitehead had seven assists and three rebounds.

Zavier Hyde contributed three points and three rebounds for Sidney. RJ Rost and Jacob Hobbie both scored two points.

“We feel our bench is better than most teams’ bench,” Larsen said. “We have a lot of kids who are pretty equal in ability. Some teams drop off when they sub, but we don’t have that. We stay pretty consistent and fresh and that has paid off for us so far.”

Kamron Brownlee reached double figures with 12 points as the Tigers fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Corner Conference.

Sidney improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Cowboys finish up the calendar year with a trip to Fremont-Mills Tuesday and a game at Essex Friday.