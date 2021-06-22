 Skip to main content
Cowboys rally late to stay unbeaten in Corner
Cowboys rally late to stay unbeaten in Corner

Leighton Whipple, Sidney

Sidney senior Leighton Whipple fires a pitch during Sidney's win at Stanton Friday, June 18.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Leighton Whipple struck out 13 East Mills Wolverines and the Cowboy bats struck for five runs over the final two innings to beat East Mills 5-2 Friday, June 18, and stay unbeaten in the Corner Conference.

Sidney softball earned a 10-3 win over the Wolverines.

The Cowboys didn’t score for five innings and trailed 2-0, but took the lead with three runs in the sixth and added two in the seventh for the final margin.

Kyle Beam singled to start the sixth inning. Whipple was hit by a pitch, and then with one out Cole Stenzel, Brexton Roberts and Garett Phillips all had hits.

Braedon Godfread walked to open the seventh for the Cowboys and then Beam was hit by a pitch with one out. Both would come around to score.

Beam’s two runs scored led the Cowboys and Brydon Huntley finished with two hits as Sidney improved to 7-5 overall and 7-0 in the Corner Conference.

East Mills fell to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

In the softball contest, Makenna Laumann earned the win in the circle to lead the Cowgirls, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Mia Foster finished with a hit and two runs scored for the Cowgirls. Jolie Sheldon doubled in two runs.

East Mills fell to 0-16 on the season, 0-6 in the conference.

