Cowboys rally past East Mills

Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East Mills Monday, June 13.

Fallon Sheldon homered as Sidney softball made it a conference sweep with a 15-5 win over the Wolverines.

Sidney baseball never led until Huntley’s run in the sixth. The Cowboys came back from an early 3-0 lead to tie the game at three in the third. East Mills scored four times in the fourth only to see Sidney score four in the home fifth draw even again.

The run by Huntley was his third of the game to go with two hits and two stolen bases. Cole Stenzel homered, drove in three runs and stole three bases and Gabe Johnson singled three times, stole three bases, scored once and drove in a run. Jacob Hobbie scored twice and Kolt Payne drove in a pair of runs as the Cowboys improved to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Johnson also earned the win on the mound, striking out six over three innings of relief. He walked five, but gave up just two hits and one earned run. Garett Phillips nearly reached the pitch count in just four innings. He struck out six, but gave up five hits, five walks and seven runs, six earned.

Sidney softball scored four runs in the first, two in the second, eight in the third and then one in the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the run-rule.

Sheldon’s two-run home run was one of two hits and two of three RBIs for her on the night. Kaden Payne added three hits and three RBIs and Aunika Hayes and Mia Foster added two hits and two RBIs each.

Makenna Laumann struck out five Wolverines in the circle, giving up seven hits.

The Cowgirls improved to 3-6 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.

The Cowgirls host Shenandoah Wednesday while both Sidney teams are home Friday to take on Griswold in Corner Conference play.