Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gabe Johnson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Sidney Cowgirls a walk-off 5-4 win over East Mills Friday, May 26, their first win of the season.

It wasn’t nearly as successful a day for the Sidney softball team, however, losing 14-0 in three innings.

The lower third of the order was due up to start the home seventh in a tie game for the Cowboys and Isaac Hutt, Chace Wallace and Carter Jorgenson all walked to load the bases with no outs. After Michael Hensley struck out, Johnson was able to lift a fly ball to center field to score Hutt with the winning run.

East Mills led 2-1 after five innings and the Wolverines were able to extend the lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth. The top of the order drew three straight walks to start the home sixth and Hensley, Johnson and Kolt Payne all came around to score to tie the game.

Johnson had the only Sidney hit of the game, with 15 Cowboys being retired by strikeout over the course of the game. Johnson’s leadoff single in the fourth led to the first Cowboy run.

Johnson also started the game on the mound and went five innings before reaching the pitch limit. He worked around two hits, three walks and two hit batters to strike out nine while giving up two earned runs. Seth Ettleman was charged with the last two runs, striking out five over two innings.

Stats and more information from the softball game weren’t available at press time.

The Cowboys improved to 1-4 with the win, 1-1 in the Corner Conference, while the Cowgirls fell to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Both teams host Griswold Tuesday.