Cowboys roll in doubleheader sweep of Essex

The Sidney Cowboys earned a pair of easy Corner Conference wins 28-0 and 31-0 over Essex Monday, June 20, in a doubleheader played at Essex High School.

The Cowboys had 21 hits in the opening game with Cole Stenzel leading the way with five hits, five RBIs and four runs scored. Garett Phillips, Brydon Huntley, Jacob Hobbie and Seth Ettleman all had three hits each with Huntley and Ettleman both driving in three runs. Huntley scored five times and Phillips, Ettleman and Hobbie all recorded three runs scored.

Nik Peters added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Cowboys, while Elliott Aultman had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs. Gabe Johnson added a hit, a run scored and an RBI and Michael Hensley scored two runs. Kolt Payne scored a run and drove in a run.

Johnson was on the mound for three hitless innings to start the game for the Cowboys. He struck out four and walked two. Payne struck out two and worked around a hit and a walk in the game’s fourth and final inning.

The Cowboys had 19 hits in the second game with Hensley and Aultman leading the team with three each. Aultman scored five runs and drove in four. Hensley added four runs scored and an RBI.

Phillips, Huntley, Hobbie, Stenzel, Ettleman and Peters all had two hits. Those six and Gabe Johnson all scored three runs. Phillips drove in four runs; Huntley, Peters and Ettleman added three RBIs each, while Hobbie, Stenzel and Johnson all had two RBIs.

Hensley struck out eight over four innings, pitching a one-hit shutout.

Sidney improved to 5-7 on the season, 5-1 in the conference while Essex fell to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the conference.