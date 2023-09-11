The Sidney Cowboys ran off 44 points in the first half in earning a 52-14 win at Griswold Friday, Sept. 8.

The win was the second in a row for the Cowboys, improving their record to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in Class 8-Player District 10.

Ten different Cowboys had a carry in the game with Michael Hensley leading the charge with 122 rushing yards on 10 rushes with two touchdowns. LaDarius Albright added 42 rushing yards and Elliott Ward had 33 with a touchdown. Grant Whitehead and Gabe Johnson also scored on the ground.

Whitehead completed 9 of 11 passes for 173 yards and two scores with one interception. Braedon Godfread caught three passes for 60 yards. Kolt Payne and Tate Mount had the touchdown catches for Sidney. Payne and Hensley caught two passes each.

Griswold freshman Owen Johnson ended up with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers.

Albright led the Sidney defense with four tackles and one interception. Ward and Mount added 3.5 tackles each. Godfread and Andreas Buttry both finished with 2.5 tackles. In all, 16 Cowboys were in on at least one tackle.

The Cowboys were scheduled to come home for their next game, but their district game against Exira-EHK has been moved to East Mills because the sod on Sidney’s newly-renovated field isn’t ready to go yet. Sidney is still considered the home team. The Spartans are 1-2 on the season after losing 62-34 to Audubon Friday. They won their only district game, however, beating Stanton/Essex 44-14 in Week 2.