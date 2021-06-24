 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys secure at least a share of Corner title - Sheldon earns 100th career hit
0 comments

Cowboys secure at least a share of Corner title - Sheldon earns 100th career hit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brydon Huntley, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Brydon Huntley takes the ball from his third base position and throws it to first to record an out in the Cowboys' win over Stanton Friday, June 11. Huntley scored the winning run in the 10th inning.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys barely held on to earn a 9-8 win at Griswold Monday, June 21.

The win pushed the Cowboys to 8-0 in the Corner Conference and assured them at least a share of the regular-season conference championship.

The Sidney softball team lost 5-1 at Griswold giving the Tigers at least a share of the conference title.

The Cowboys scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and gradually extended the lead to 9-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, only to see the Tigers put up five in the final frame.

Brexton Roberts and Braedon Godfread led the Cowboy offense with two hits each. Cole Stenzel drove in three runs.

Stenzel and Godfread, along with Brydon Huntley, scored two runs each.

Sidney’s record improved to 9-6 overall while Griswold fell to 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

Griswold scored in four different innings in the softball contest and didn’t allow a run until the Cowgirls pushed one across in the seventh.

Harley Spurlock scored Sidney’s only run and was driven in by Jolie Sheldon.

Sheldon's hit was the 100th of her career.

Mia Foster led the Cowgirls with three hits while Faith Brumbaugh added two.

Makenna Laumann went the distance in the circle for the Cowgirls. She struck out one and gave up four hits, five walks and five runs, three earned.

The Cowgirls fell to 9-8 on the season, 6-2 in conference play while Griswold extended its mark to 17-1 on the season, 8-0 in the conference.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics