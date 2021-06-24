Cowboys secure at least a share of Corner title - Sheldon earns 100th career hit

The Sidney Cowboys barely held on to earn a 9-8 win at Griswold Monday, June 21.

The win pushed the Cowboys to 8-0 in the Corner Conference and assured them at least a share of the regular-season conference championship.

The Sidney softball team lost 5-1 at Griswold giving the Tigers at least a share of the conference title.

The Cowboys scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and gradually extended the lead to 9-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, only to see the Tigers put up five in the final frame.

Brexton Roberts and Braedon Godfread led the Cowboy offense with two hits each. Cole Stenzel drove in three runs.

Stenzel and Godfread, along with Brydon Huntley, scored two runs each.

Sidney’s record improved to 9-6 overall while Griswold fell to 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

Griswold scored in four different innings in the softball contest and didn’t allow a run until the Cowgirls pushed one across in the seventh.

Harley Spurlock scored Sidney’s only run and was driven in by Jolie Sheldon.

Sheldon's hit was the 100th of her career.