Cowboys snap losing streak to Vikings

Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson made four 3-pointers each and combined for 35 points in helping Sidney earn a 63-58 win at Stanton Friday, Dec. 4 in the Corner Conference opener for both teams.
The Cowboys shot 49% from the field for the game, a night after struggling offensively, shooting only 26%, in a season opening loss to Johnson-Brock.
Phillips finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jorgenson added 17 points to go with three rebounds.
Leighton Whipple also reached double figures offensively with 10 points to go with five assists for the Cowboys.
The game was close throughout with Sidney trailing 31-29 at halftime. The Cowboys outscored the Vikings 17-14 in the third quarter and 17-13 in the fourth for their first win over the Vikings since February 2015.
Taylor McFail scored six points for Sidney. Matthew Benedict and Kyle Beam added five each. They also had four assists each with Benedict controlling three rebounds.
Cole Stenzel scored two points and matched Phillips for a team high six boards.
Carter Johnson led the Vikings with 21 points and eight rebounds as Stanton fell to 1-2 on the season.
Sidney improved to 1-1 and will travel to East Atchison Tuesday. Conference play continues Friday at Griswold.
Girls Game
Avery Dowling made seven 3-pointers and the Sidney girls basketball team made a statement in the Corner Conference Friday, Dec. 4 with a 51-31 road win over Stanton.
A Viqueens team that has many of the same girls that played in a volleyball regional final earlier this year are ranked 15th in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, but struggled scoring and stopping Dowling in the Corner Conference opener for both teams.
Sidney trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but outscored Stanton 35-12 in combining the middle two quarters.
All 12 of Dowling’s field goal attempts were from the outside and she connected on seven. She added a free throw for a game high 22 points in leading the Cowgirls to a 2-0 start. She added six rebounds.
Chay Ward and Kaden Payne scored seven points each with Payne leading the team with seven rebounds.
Alexis Massey and Harley Spurlock both had four points, Makenna Laumann finished with three and Emily Hutt and Camryn Holecek scored two each.
Spurlock grabbed six rebounds, Massey finished with five and Laumann contributed three with seven assists.
The Cowgirl defense held Stanton to 25% shooting with just 11 made field goals. Jenna Stephens’ 10 points led the Viqueens, who fell to 3-1 on the season.
Sidney travels across state lines for its next game, Tuesday at East Atchison.
