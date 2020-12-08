Cowboys snap losing streak to Vikings

Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson made four 3-pointers each and combined for 35 points in helping Sidney earn a 63-58 win at Stanton Friday, Dec. 4 in the Corner Conference opener for both teams.

The Cowboys shot 49% from the field for the game, a night after struggling offensively, shooting only 26%, in a season opening loss to Johnson-Brock.

Phillips finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jorgenson added 17 points to go with three rebounds.

Leighton Whipple also reached double figures offensively with 10 points to go with five assists for the Cowboys.

The game was close throughout with Sidney trailing 31-29 at halftime. The Cowboys outscored the Vikings 17-14 in the third quarter and 17-13 in the fourth for their first win over the Vikings since February 2015.

Taylor McFail scored six points for Sidney. Matthew Benedict and Kyle Beam added five each. They also had four assists each with Benedict controlling three rebounds.

Cole Stenzel scored two points and matched Phillips for a team high six boards.

Carter Johnson led the Vikings with 21 points and eight rebounds as Stanton fell to 1-2 on the season.