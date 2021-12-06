Cowboys squeak past Johnson-Brock

The Sidney basketball teams came out on either side of a pair of close contests at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Cowboys won 52-49 while the Cowgirls took a 39-37 loss in the season opener for all four teams.

Cole Jorgenson scored 19 points to lead the Cowboys in their first victory over Johnson-Brock.

Sidney trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but evened the score at 22 at the halftime break. The Cowboys took the lead 39-35 into the fourth quarter and held on from there.

Garett Phillips was also in double figures with 13 points for Sidney. Jorgenson pulled down four rebounds while Phillips finished with three rebounds and three steals.

Taylor McFail scored six points for the Cowboys while Matthew Benedict added four to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Kyle Beam and Grant Whitehead put in three points each with Beam adding four rebounds and Whitehead three steals. Conner Behrends added two points and a team best eight rebounds. Braedon Godfread also scored two points.