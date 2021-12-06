Cowboys squeak past Johnson-Brock

The Sidney basketball teams came out on either side of a pair of close contests at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Cowboys won 52-49 while the Cowgirls took a 39-37 loss in the season opener for all four teams.
Cole Jorgenson scored 19 points to lead the Cowboys in their first victory over Johnson-Brock.
Sidney trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but evened the score at 22 at the halftime break. The Cowboys took the lead 39-35 into the fourth quarter and held on from there.
Garett Phillips was also in double figures with 13 points for Sidney. Jorgenson pulled down four rebounds while Phillips finished with three rebounds and three steals.
Taylor McFail scored six points for the Cowboys while Matthew Benedict added four to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Kyle Beam and Grant Whitehead put in three points each with Beam adding four rebounds and Whitehead three steals. Conner Behrends added two points and a team best eight rebounds. Braedon Godfread also scored two points.
“We struggled shooting the ball but we hung around and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Sidney boys head coach Kent Larsen said. “We got some timely steals from Jorgenson and Phillips and survived at the end.”
The Cowgirls held a 27-25 lead after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on for the road win.
Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne reached double figures offensively for Sidney. Dowling led the Cowgirls with 14 points and nine rebounds while Payne added 11 points and six boards.
Makenna Laumann scored seven points for Sidney and added six rebounds. Harley Spurlock finished the night with four points and three rebounds.
Aunika Hayes scored Sidney’s final point while also controlling five rebounds. Emily Hutt and Lilly Peters didn’t score, but Hutt finished with five assists and Peters with six rebounds.