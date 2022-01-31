Cowboys take back and forth battle from Bulldogs

Sidney head boys basketball coach Kent Larsen called it a “quality win against a very good team,” in the Cowboys’ 47-44 home win over Bedford Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Cowgirls made it a sweep with a 56-27 victory.

The boys game was a battle, with the Cowboys jumping out to a 10 point lead in the first quarter only to see themselves down 22-20 at halftime. Bedford extended the lead to nine late in the third quarter, but Sidney rallied and led by as many as seven in the final quarter before holding on down the stretch.

Braedon Godfread and Conner Behrends were huge inside for the Cowboys, according to Larsen, with the duo combining for 20 points. Behrends controlled eight rebounds while Godfread brought down seven.

Garett Phillips matched Godfread for team high honors with 12 points. He added three assists. Cole Jorgenson chipped in nine points with four steals while Taylor McFail finished with five points and six rebounds. Kyle Beam also scored one points. Matthew Benedict added four assists and four rebounds.

The Cowboys improved to 10-5 with the win while the Bulldogs fell to 9-8 on the season.

The Sidney girls jumped out to a 16-5 advantage after the first quarter and extended the lead in each period. The Cowgirls led 35-14 at halftime and 44-22 after three quarters.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Harley Spurlock also reached double figures with 10 points. She added four rebounds. Makenna Laumann chipped in nine points and three rebounds.

Aunika Hayes and Chay Ward scored six points each for Sidney with Hayes controlling eight rebounds and Ward securing seven to go with four steals and four blocks. Kaden Payne added five points and eight rebounds.

McKet Maher had Sidney’s other two points. Emily Hutt contributed four assists and Ava Osborn three rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improved to 10-6 on the season. Bedford fell to 3-15.